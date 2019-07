SAN ANTONIO — A street was shut down Sunday night while police tried to arrest a man allegedly connected to a robbery.

The incident took place on the 6800 Block of Raintree Path around 11 p.m. on the north east side.

The man was allegedly wanted for a robbery that took place in another state.

The area was under lockdown for approximately one hour before it was reopened.

No reports were made regarding if the suspect was apprehended.