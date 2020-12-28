Street racing leads to major pile-up on northwest-side highway, police say

Police said a group of "around six cars" were racing Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Street racing led to a major pile-up on a northwest-side highway, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said a group of "around six cars" were racing just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 410 EB lanes at Callaghan Road.

One of the drivers clipped a vehicle stalled on the shoulder, causing a chain reaction involving eight cars, police said.

There were children in some of the cars that were hit, but no one was seriously injured.

The crash shut down east bound lanes of 410 for several hours. That driver and the other vehicles involved did not return to assist those involved in the collision, police said. Police are still looking for the driver who caused the crash.