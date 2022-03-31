Street closures around St. Mary’s Strip draw mixed reaction from community members

Starting Thursday night, there will be limited access surrounding the St. Mary’s Strip after complaints about parking and nuisance behavior from bar patrons.

SAN ANTONIO — Some streets in the Tobin Hill area will be closed to local residents and their guests only.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, April 3, from 7:00 pm to 2:00 am, there will be limited vehicle access in the area surrounding the N. St Mary’s Strip, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The closures are part of a traffic study being conducted to address parking and traffic concerns for residents in the Tobin Hill neighborhood.

The Tobin Hill Neighborhood Association tells KENS 5 that lately, residents are concerned with people parking on residential streets and misbehaving after visiting the nearby bars and clubs.

“It’s just it feels like night after night they’re inundated by bad behavior,” Parker Dixon, President of the Tobin Hill Neighborhood Association told KENS 5.

The closures are something that residents, business owners and community leaders are willing to try out.

“Less cars is, I think the ultimate goal of the Tobin Hill community, if we can make that work I think it’s safer for everybody,” Richard Hartman, co-owner of Tycoon Flats told KENS 5.

His business won’t be heavily affected since patrons can access their parking lot on Woodlawn Avenue. The bar and restaurant is only open until 10:00 pm during the week and until 11:00 pm on weekends.

By the time the St. Mary’s Strip gets busy, his business is closed.

“Everyone else though, I can understand, some [bar owners] feel they don’t think it’s going to make a difference, people are going to come,” Hartman said.

Councilman Mario Bravo credits the San Antonio Police Department for the barricade idea, and says the traffic study will provide information to come up with a permanent solution.

“This is a test of not having parking there so we can see, if you don’t allow people to park in the evenings in these neighborhoods, where do they go park?” Councilman Bravo said.

Councilman Bravo says 7:00pm may be an early time to close streets but thinks the barricades will encourage other people to share their feedback.

“Be patient…it’s going to take time to find a solution that works for everybody,” Dixon said.

Residents are encouraged to enter their neighborhoods at intersections of Gillespie and Ashley Street or Magnolia and McCullough Avenue.