SAN ANTONIO — 9-year-old Isaiah “Ronnie” Hedland was missing since Tuesday. He was last seen walking home from school on Hoover Avenue. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the child was found between Orey and Surrey Avenue on a service road.

Emily Perales told KENS 5 her sister's name is Clarissa Perales. She said Clarissa and their nephew found the child. The two recorded the moments when he was found. She said they thought it may have been a homeless person and did it as a precaution.

“She said record it, I don't know what's going to happen,” she said.

In the cell phone video, you see the boy sitting next to a tree. They call out his name and Ronnie lifts up his head. They run over to him and hug the child. You can see in the video, the boy’s shoes were off and next to him on the ground.

Emily Perales said her sister told her the boy didn’t appear to be scared or hurt. She said the boy didn’t remember what happened to him before he ended up next to the tree. Perales said the two were concerned about the boy and went on their own search. They live around the same area.

“She's just a kind person. Her and my nephew, they decided, 'let's do this' and they found him,” said Perales.



San Antonio police detectives took Clarissa Perales and her nephew to police headquarters to ask questions. The family told KENS 5 they were questioned for more than 6 hours and their phones were taken away.



This is a developing story. Follow KENS 5 on air and online for the latest updates.