Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night

SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery.

What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m.

Unable to track down the noise, neighbors went to Nextdoor to find answers.

One resident wrote, "Does anyone hear the thunder-like noises coming from close to Oak Meadow?"

Several respond yes, saying it sounds like "blasting", "fireworks" or "booms".

KENS 5 started digging.

First, we looked at a map of the area to see if there was any obvious location that could be making a racket that was keeping neighbors up at night.

We started with Camp Bullis, thinking maybe they were running late night drills.

But a quick call to Joint Base San Antonio, they let us know they are not making a peep after dark.

Then our attention turned to nearby quarries. Stone Oak is sandwiched between two of them: Martin Marietta's Beckmann Quarry and San Pedro Quarry.

We called Martin Marietta's Central Texas District and we're waiting to hear back.

Tradesman LLC Quarry is further west down 1604. A representative told us they stop working at 5 p.m. and don't start again until 6:30 in the morning.

What else could the mysterious noise be?

KENS 5 learned Cornerstone Church is building a new campus nearby, and we called to see if they are doing any construction at night. Still no word from them.

We did check with San Antonio Fire and Police Departments to see if they've investigated any reports. Fire officials said no. We're waiting to hear back from police.

One more look at the map and we decided to check out Fiesta Texas. We learned they do have a Halloween fireworks show every Saturday night at 10, but they don't have these shows during the week. A Six Flags representative told us the final Frightful Finale Fireworks show will be Saturday, October 29.

Neighbors say they are hearing the noise nightly.

So far, we've been unable to solve the noisy mystery. We're staying on the case.