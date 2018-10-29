SAN ANTONIO – Along with the costumes and pillow sacks, San Antonio parents might also want to bring an umbrella when they take their children trick-or-treating Wednesday night.

National Weather Service officials say there is a chance for severe storms on Halloween night throughout South Texas heading into the following morning, with the risk growing more severe heading east from Austin.

Bexar and surrounding counties – along with Dallas and Corpus Christi – are facing a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms.

The storms could potentially lead to hail and damaging winds in some Texas communities, according to the NWS.

