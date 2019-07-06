SAN ANTONIO — Thursday's severe weather left quite a bit of damage behind. The straight line winds did their work last night, and today City workers are spending countless man-hours trying to get San Antonio back into shape.

Private landscapers were kept busy too! At a bank on Broadway Street, you could see a red car where there were trees all over the ground, and a big one on top of the car. But landscapers took care of the mess, now the owner has to take care of the car.

Our day started in the Quarry, where I found a maintenance crew removing a tree. After some research, I found out that was just normal maintenance, but I did find the company's maintenance manager Matt Stults. "It was a pretty rough storm a lot of high winds. We have lots of trees that went down throughout the city," said Stults of Clean Scapes.



He says the rest of his crew has been busy. Stults added, "Anything from uprooted trees to tops of trees broken out limbs that should have been trimmed are broken."



From there we hit Broadway Street where red lights flashed and snapped branches and limbs littered the sidewalks on the 1800 block of the street. A few blocks away, more branches were on the ground, and this homeowner raking up the mess left from last night. Joel Fernandez said, "It was pretty bad. I thought it was going to do a lot of damage but it didn't do too much. Little limbs here and there."



His main concern, his loss of power. He told us, "Completely out of service since last night. They are going to come today, around 2 o'clock."



From there we went where Stults said he saw the worst damage east of downtown. Sure enough on Shipman Drive behind J.B. Hunt, we found a large tree uprooted by the fierce winds. Stults also sent me this picture of trees littering a lot just off of Eisenhauer. But the big whammy was back here at the IBC bank parking lot where a humungous oak tree toppled over onto a car and a Clean Scapes crew was doing its best to rescue the poor automobile while neighbors looked on.