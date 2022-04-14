Are H-E-B, Walmart and Target open in San Antonio this weekend?

We've got answers.

SAN ANTONIO — With the holiday weekend comes modified store schedules, and no one likes driving around searching for an "Open" sign when you still have egg-painting supplies or cookout ingredients to buy for Easter. We're here to help.

Here's when some of the major retailers are expected to be open over the weekend in San Antonio. (As always, it's a good idea to call ahead and make sure the location you're about to visit is adhering to the hours below.)

Meanwhile, if you're looking for weekend activities, we've compiled a list of local Easter egg hunts here and also talked to local families who plan to camp in city parks for the first time in a few years.

H-E-B

Friday

Stores running on regular hours, according to the store's website.

Curbside service operating on regular hours.

Home-delivery service operating on regular hours.

Saturday

Stores running on regular hours.

Curbside service operating on regular hours.

Home-delivery service operating on regular hours.

Easter Sunday

Stores closed, no curbside or home-delivery service available.

Monday

Stores running on regular hours.

Curbside service begins at 9 a.m.

Home-delivery service begins at 9 a.m.

Target

Friday

Stores running on regular hours, according to a company spokesperson.

Saturday

Stores running on regular hours.

Easter Sunday

Stores closed.

Monday

Stores running on regular hours.

Walmart

Friday

Stores running on regular hours, according to a company spokesperson.

Saturday

Stores running on regular hours.

Easter Sunday

Most stores and neighborhood markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday