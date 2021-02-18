Store clerk shoots robbery suspect, police say

As the man was trying to get into the car, the store clerk reportedly pulled out his own gun and shot the other man in the face.

SAN ANTONIO — A convenience store clerk shot a robbery suspect in the face late Wednesday night on the north side.

San Antonio Police said the suspect grabbed some items from the Isom Food Mart and tried to leave without paying. When the clerk confronted him, the suspect pulled out a gun and ran into the parking lot, according to police.

As the man was trying to get into the car, the store clerk reportedly pulled out his own gun and shot the other man in the face.

The man's girlfriend drove him to a parking lot on Blanco and called for help. The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.