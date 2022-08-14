Storage unit on west side burglarized

SAPD arrived while the suspects were still there and took them into custody after a brief foot chase.

SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building

San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410.

Officers received a call about two people seen burglarizing multiple storage units. When they arrived at the location, the two suspects were still there and police were able to take them into custody after a brief foot chase.

Property Crimes detectives will be handling the investigation. At least 15 units were broken into by the suspects who police say are in their early 40s.

The suspects will be charged with burglary of a building.

This is a developing story.

