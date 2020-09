SAFD said the single-story storage unit fire was controlled in under 10 minutes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department was called to an apartment complex storage unit to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

The incident happened just before midnight Saturday in the 300 block of Calgary Avenue near Kelly Field.

SAFD said the single-story storage unit fire was controlled in under 10 minutes. But authorities said the building is a total loss at around $75,000 in damage.

No one was injured and arson was called to the scene to investigate.