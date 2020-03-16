LEON VALLEY, Texas — A fire next to a Mexican restaurant damaged a storage building, and it's not the first time this building has caught fire, the Leon Valley Fire Department said.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Poss Road.

Fire crews were called to the Chachos on Poss. When they arrived, they found the fire coming out of a storage building next to the restaurant.

The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes, but the estimated damage totals around $25,000, authorities said.

An arson investigator said this is the second time in the past seven months this storage building has caught fire. The cause of the flames — improper disposal of cigarettes, he said.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Buda restaurant a 'total loss' after fire, officials say

RELATED: Caught on camera: Jaws of life used to rescue man trapped in truck

RELATED: SAFD: Firefighter with flu-like symptoms to undergo coronavirus testing