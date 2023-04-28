Bad blood between neighbors turns deadly at a Stone Oak apartment complex last year, according to affidavit

Investigators believe Pryor made an attempt to clean up the crime scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is behind bars after being accused of killing his neighbor nearly a year ago.

Police believe a rocky relationship led to the death of a 39-year-old man.

Neighbors say they had no idea a man had been murdered at their apartment complex last year. And now, police have gathered enough evidence to put a suspect behind bars. The man was arrested this week.

According to an arrest affidavit bad blood between neighbors turned deadly at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments.

A witness told police 27-year-old Malik Pryor and 39-year-old Jarrod Papen often got into "heated arguments." Though, she didn't say what started the feud.

At about 1:30 p.m. on May 14th, 2022, police say Papen left his apartment when he encountered Pryor. Police believe a confrontation ensued, and Pryor forced Papen into his apartment.

Pryor used an object, likely a pistol, to strike Papen in the head, the document says. He then used an electrical cord to strangle Papen to death.

Pryor's girlfriend told police she entered the apartment that evening and noticed Papen on the living room floor with his back against the sofa. The woman said Papen looked like he was passed out. When she asked Pryor why he was there, she told investigators he responded. "I don't know, he just walked in."

The woman said she didn't want to start an argument, so she didn't push further. She told police they left the apartment together.

But the next day, she returned. And when she saw Papen in the same position 24 hours later she realized he was dead, the document states.

The woman called police.

The affidavit shows detectives found blood in several places including on clothing, a plastic bag and a electrical cord.

