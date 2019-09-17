DILLEY, Texas — Two trucks that were stolen in San Antonio were recovered in Dilley, making them two of the 400 stolen vehicles reported per month in S.A. alone.

We spoke with San Antonio Police who explained that an average of 18 vehicles are stolen each day, bringing the total closer to 500 vehicles a month. Most of the reports are of unauthorized use and more times than not, the vehicles are returned to their rightful owners.

Dilley Police discovered a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 abandoned off Highway 85 West on Saturday. The truck was reported stolen in San Antonio on April 1.

On Monday, police conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford 250 truck. Officers found that the vehicle was stolen from San Antonio. The driver, identified as Gerardo Murillo Jr., 17, was arrested.

DPD has recovered four vehicles stolen in September, with at least half of them taken from San Antonio.

