Six teens facing multiple charges after leading police on car chase in stolen Kia, New Braunfels police say

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with several teens that were suspected of committing vehicle burglaries in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Police say six teens were arrested with one sent to a San Antonio hospital after found driving a stolen Kia and crashing into another vehicle Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near southbound Interstate 35 and Schwab Road Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with several teens that were suspected of committing vehicle burglaries in the area. A total of six male teens were inside the vehicle of ages including two 14-year-olds, one 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Officials say they located the suspected vehicle as a brown Kia Soul that was reported stolen near Interstate 35 and FM 306.

According to New Braunfels Police, a 14-year-old male driver refused to stop for officers and a chase began down the southbound lane of Interstate 35 that ended with the Kia rear-ending another vehicle near Schwab Road.

The driver of the vehicle was was sent to a San Antonio hospital due to medical complications, officials say.

The teens were detained, processed, and released back in the custody of the parents at the direction of a Juvenile Probation Officer, according to police.

The teens are facing a variety of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle and theft.