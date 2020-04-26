SAN ANTONIO — A rollover on the northeast side led to police finding the car was stolen, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday between Walzem and Montgomery Drive.

Police said no one was in the rolled-over vehicle when they arrived. The car had been reported stolen and the driver, possible passengers fled the scene.

No arrests have been reported.

