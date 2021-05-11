Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was killed while responding to an alleged domestic violence incident

Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015.

STOCKTON, Calif. — 4:20 p.m. update:

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones provided an update on the shooting death of an officer and the suspect of a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

"He was positive, an optimistic person, so very well-liked around the police department," Jones said about Officer Jimmy Inn. "The epitome of what a Stockton police officer should be."

Inn was shot when he responded to a disturbance call that came in around 9:45 a.m. The caller said he heard screaming and saw a woman bleeding, with a ripped shirt and "appeared to have been assaulted," Jones said in the press conference.

Inn got to the scene at around 10:07 a.m., according to Jones, and was in front of the home when he was shot by the suspect, a Black man.

"It was violent, blatant and very sudden assault on our police officer," Jones said.

A second officer arrived while this was happening. Jones said they believe this officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect before the man briefly went into his home and came out with an eight-year-old boy.

"The suspect began to strangle the young boy in front of the officer and refused to comply with his commands," Jones said.

A community member then attacked the man holding the child as the officer approached. The officer then shot the suspect, believing he was trying to kill the child, according to Jones.

Officer Inn and the suspect were both taken to hospitals where they died from their injuries.

Jones said that the investigation is now a multi-agency investigation, including the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, the California State Department of Justice, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner and investigators with the Stockton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and Jones did not provide an update on what happened in the domestic dispute.

"Officer Jimmy Inn was responding to a domestic violence report, to assist a domestic violence victim and he died protecting those who cannot protect themselves," Jones said. "He gave the ultimate sacrifice, knowing this was a dangerous job."

3:50 p.m. update:

Stockton police have identified the officer that was killed in Tuesday morning's shooting as Jimmy Inn. Inn was 30 years old and hired by the Stockton Police Department in December 2015.

He was assigned to the Field Operations Division and was also a member of the Stockton police Honor Guard.

Inn leaves behind a wife, who is also a Stockton police officer, and three kids, a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.

2:30 p.m. update:

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln posted a video on Twitter about the shooting, saying that the city of Stockton suffered a loss.

"At this moment our community grieves the loss of one of our very own Stockton police officers," he said in the video. "This is a time for us to come together, to surround and support one another and to pray for the strength, healing, comfort and peace for all that have been impacted by this great tragedy."

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones will provide an update on the shooting in a press conference at 4 p.m.

Original story:

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton Tuesday that left an officer and the suspect wounded.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way in Stockton, according to a tweet from the Stockton Police Department. The department tweeted about it around 10:40 a.m. The shooting took place in a residential area off Bianchi Road and near the Calaveras River.

The Stockton Police Department tweeted at about 11:30 a.m. that one police officer and a male suspect were shot and both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Stockton police tweeted at around 1 p.m. that both the officer and suspect died from their injuries.

SPD News: OIS Update

We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries. More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today. pic.twitter.com/zcGf2mq0p6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

There is currently no information on what happened in the shooting or how many officers were involved.

The Stockton Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

Stockton police will hold a press conference later in the day on Tuesday about the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.

SPD News: OIS Update

We can confirm that one Stockton Police Officer and one suspect, a male, have been shot. Both were transported to an area hospital and their conditions are unknown. We will release more details when they become available. pic.twitter.com/oCLDlHOO69 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Stockton vigil pays respects to victims of recent police killings