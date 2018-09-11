SAN ANTONIO — In a new effort to boost reading skills and promote leadership, Stevens High School football players are taking time to read to students at Murnin Elementary in a new program.

“It’s a win-win program for both Murnin and Stevens and for this community,” said Conrad Hernandez, athletic coordinator at Stevens High.

The best part for the football players? Passing along what they’ve learned, both on and off the field.

"Don't slack off," Stevens High senior Clay Engelhardt told his kids. "If you have a test, find the time to study. That always helps a lot."

But he doesn't forget to remind them to play even harder.

“No matter what you do, you’ve still got to have fun,” he said. “Like in class, you may not like what you’re doing, but later on in life it will actually help you. So you’ve just always got to have fun when you’re doing stuff.”

