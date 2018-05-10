CIBOLO — A student at Byron P. Steele High School was bitten by a small rattlesnake on school grounds Friday morning.

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD let parents know about the incident through the district's Facebook page.

In their note to parents and community members, SCUCISD says that the student was bitten in a breezeway outside they gymnasium around 10:20 AM.

The district said that the snake was immediately killed by coaches in the area in order "to avoid dangers to others in the area." The student was taken to the hospital for evaluation and possible treatment.

The district says that recent rains, as well as construction near the school, could be possible reasons why the rattlesnake was on campus.

Read the full note from the district below:

