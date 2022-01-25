Steele High School student arrested after bringing unloaded handgun to school, officials say

Officials say the gun was found unloaded and with a trigger lock in place. The student was taken into custody by the Cibolo Police Department.

CIBOLO, Texas — Officials with Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District said a high school student was arrested after bringing a handgun to school.

District staff members said the Steele High School student showed the gun to another student in the bathroom Tuesday morning. Students reported the incident to a staff member and the school was put into a "hold in place" until the student with a gun was located.

Officials say the gun was found unloaded and with a trigger lock in place. The student was taken into custody by the Cibolo Police Department.

In a statement posted on the SCUCISD Facebook page, the district said:

"It has been determined that at no time did the student make any threats against the school, staff, or other students.

The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We always advise our students to say something if they see something, and we commend these two students for immediately reporting this information to school personnel."