Kim Potter sentencing: Prosecutors to seek 7 years

Prosecutors previously indicated they would ask for a sentence beyond the state guidelines for the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Less than two months after a jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a Hennepin County Judge will issue Potter's prison sentence Friday.

Potter's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter's case, ordered the former officer into custody immediately after the guilty verdict was handed down on Dec. 23, 2021 and held without bail. Hours later, Potter was booked into the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, where she remains incarcerated.

On Feb. 15, the Minnesota Attorney General's office, which prosecuted the case against Potter, filed a motion seeking the standard presumptive sentence of 86 months, or just over seven years. In the memorandum, the AG's office explained that the standard presumed sentence was appropriate in this case, because Potter was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for reckless handling of a firearm but had no prior criminal history.

The AG's office wrote, "the appropriate sentence has to be the presumptive sentence set by the legislature until Defendant Potter can convince the Court that society’s interests, including those of Daunte Wright’s family and friends, can be met by some other disposition."

Attorneys for Potter are seeking a lesser penalty, such as probation only.

In Minnesota, first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 15 years. Prosecutors had initially indicated they would ask for a sentence above the state guidelines because of aggravating factors in the case.

The case

On April 11, 2021, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was pulled over by Brooklyn Center police officers Kim Potter and Anthony Luckey for having expired tabs.

According to evidence later presented in court, officers had Wright exit his car and attempted to take him into custody after realizing there was a warrant out for Wright's arrest. When Wright got back into the driver's seat, a struggle ensued between him and the officers. On body camera video released by the Brooklyn Center police department, Potter was heard yelling "Taser! Taser! Taser!" but had drawn her firearm and ended up accidentally shooting Wright in the stomach.

On the body camera footage, Kim Potter can be heard immediately telling the other officers at the scene, "I just shot him."

The car, with Daunte Wright in the driver's seat, drove away for about a block before crashing. A woman in the car with Wright was taken to North Memorial Hospital. Daunte Wright's family was the first to identify him as the shooting victim.

Protests and unrest continued for eight straight nights following Wright's death. Hundreds more arrests were made in connection to the demonstrations and multiple businesses were looted or damaged.

The trial

Just selection for Potter's trial began on Nov. 30, 2021. For the second time in state history, cameras were allowed in the courtroom to broadcast a criminal trial. The first time was for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020.

The jury panel that heard Potter's case was made up of seven men and seven women. All of the men were white, and of the women, four were white, two were Asian and one was Black. All 14 jurors listened to the case, but only 12 deliberated the verdict; the last two jurors seated were alternates.

Opening statements in the case began on Dec. 8 and the first witness called by the prosecution was Daunte Wright's mother Katie Bryant.

“He had a smile that would light up a room," Bryant said of her son. While on the stand, Bryant walked through the events that led up to Wright's death. She said she heard the initial part of the attempted arrest before the phone disconnected but did not hear the shooting.

Over the next two weeks, the jury heard from a myriad of additional witnesses, including Daunte Wright's girlfriend, Officer Luckey, firearms training experts and Kim Potter herself.

Potter broke into tears several times during her testimony. "I'm sorry it happened," she said. "I'm so sorry." Through tears, Potter agreed with prosecutors that she didn't plan or want to use deadly force.

"I didn't want to hurt anybody," she said.

The verdict

The defense rested following Potter's testimony, and the jury began deliberating on Dec. 20. It took three days for the jury to reach a unanimous verdict: guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

Outside the Hennepin County Courthouse, Bryant said when the verdict was read, she felt "every single emotion that you could imagine running though your body at that moment."

Daunte's father, Arbuey Wright, also told the crowd he wanted to thank Kim Potter for testifying.

The trial of Kim Potter