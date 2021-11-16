x
State Rep. Ina Minjarez announces run for Bexar County Judge

This comes after Judge Nelson Wolff said he would not be seeking re-election.

SAN ANTONIO — State Representative Ina Minjarez announced she is running for Bexar County Judge.

Minjarez says she decided to run after speaking with community members and supporters. In a news release, she said she wants to focuz on public safety, economic growth, housing and tax relief.

"I have fought for our everyday neighbors—working families, small businesses, and resilient seniors. I want to continue this fight. I want to ensure that every citizen is heard. I want to address the needs of our entire community. I know the best place for me to lead the fight is in Bexar County Commissioners Court," Minjarez said in the news release.

The San Antonio Express-News reports longtime Judge Peter Sakai is also running for Bexar County Judge.

