State Rep. Ina Minjarez announces run for Bexar County Judge

Minjarez says she decided to run after speaking with community members and supporters. In a news release, she said she wants to focuz on public safety, economic growth, housing and tax relief.

"I have fought for our everyday neighbors—working families, small businesses, and resilient seniors. I want to continue this fight. I want to ensure that every citizen is heard. I want to address the needs of our entire community. I know the best place for me to lead the fight is in Bexar County Commissioners Court," Minjarez said in the news release.