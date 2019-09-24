SAN ANTONIO — State Representative Leo Pacheco called for the closure of a sand mining company in South San Antonio during a meeting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. On Monday, residents gathered for what they called a ‘long-awaited meeting’ with TCEQ to voice their frustrations with Monarch Silica, a sand mining company.

“My son has come home telling me that they have driven through there in the bus and it was so foggy when you come around Monarch (Silica) that they couldn’t even see out the windows,” Marie Smith said.

Smith’s son attends Julius Matthey Middle School. The school is located less than two miles away from Monarch Silica. It's why Smith says it was vital to call a meeting.

During the meeting, Pacheco made his objective clear to the TCEQ team. “My goal is to get them shut down because they are polluting the air,” he said.

Other residents said they just want stricter regulations to keep their air clean. Many agreed, their biggest fear is the possibility of silica in the air. Residents pointed to pictures of plumes of dust from Monarch Silica and complaints they filed against the company with TCEQ.

Silica is linked to silicosis, a lung disease found in workers at similar facilities and there is no cure, according to the American Lung Association.

TCEQ has investigated several complaints against Monarch Silica.

“We arrive on site without any announcement,” a TCEQ Spokesperson said.

Back in July, the sand mining company was issued a violation from TCEQ for failing to control the dust. Joel Anderson, a spokesperson with TCEQ, said they are partnering with other agencies to put residents at ease and assure that semi-truck drivers are held accountable for sand spills on roadways after leaving sand companies.

Anderson also told community members that they are working with Monarch Silica and other companies to reduce dust in the air. “Making changes to their entrances and exits to reduce the amount of track out, also having them clean up and down the road where there is sand,” he said.

He said they can’t just shut down Monarch Silica. Community members and TCEQ investigators must build a strong case and prove the company is in violation of state laws.

Currently, the nearest TCEQ air monitor is 36 miles away. During the meeting, a TCEQ spokesperson said they will work towards implementing a stationary air monitor to put residents at ease.

Less than a month ago, KENS 5 released the investigation detailing community concerns about dust in the air and on the roads and Monarch Silica has since paved the entrance of the company.

Monarch Silica released the following statement:

The safety of our workers and neighbors is of paramount importance to Monarch Silica. We work with all environmental agencies to make certain we are in daily compliance with all rules and regulations. Monarch takes its responsibilities very seriously, and welcomes the air monitoring TCEQ is going to conduct at the school.

As parents, we are also concerned about all children. That is why we submitted all applicable information to the TCEQ for approval before the facility began operations. As part of its daily operations, Monarch does its very best to minimize dust that leaves its property. We use a system of cutting-edge dust collectors, as well as dust suppression activities (such as using water trucks to keep dust to a minimum).

Monarch is also in the process of paving 1,200 feet of roadway that leads into and out of its facilities. A concrete apron has already been poured along Campbellton Road at the entrance/exit to and from our plant. Additionally, the road up to the plant will be paved within the next 10 days.This will help reduce the tracking of dirt out onto Campbellton Road

In summary, Monarch Silica intends to remain a good neighbor and a part of the community. We do recognize that our operations cause concern to some people and those concerns are important to us. We believe once the actual facts are known, the value of what Monarch is doing -- and the fact we are doing it in a safe and appropriate manner -- will be clear. In the meantime, rest assured that Monarch obtained all required permits from the state, county and city, and that safety and compliance with all applicable regulations will continue to be our number one objective.

Residents say they hope this is the beginning of bigger changes in the works.

