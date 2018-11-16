TEXAS — The Texas Department of State Health Services is warning parents about pacifiers containing honey after four babies were treated for botulism. All four babies were given a honey-containing pacifier from Mexico.

The department says the four babies became ill from mid-August to the end of October. The babies had to be hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. They were from North Texas, West Texas and South Texas.

Botulism is caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis and even death. Honey can contain bacteria that produces the toxin in babies. It usually affects infants. By the time a baby is 12 months old, they’ve developed enough other types of bacteria in their digestive tracts to prevent the formation of toxins.

Honey-filled pacifiers are not sold in the US, but can be available in some specialty shops and online retailers. They are not designed for the honey to be consumed, but they can rupture, causing the child to accidently swallow some honey. Parents should also avoid pacifiers containing any other food substance, because they could also pose a risk of botulism.

© 2018 KENS