State Fair of Texas brings back previous winners for 2020 online virtual food competition

The State Fair of Texas is going virtual with its food competition this year and is bringing back fan favorites to choose from.

Thirty-two previous Big Tex Choice awards winners will battle it out in the first-ever online bracket competition. Voting for the first round of the Fair Food Madness: Big Tex Choice Awards Championship begins Tuesday.

The winner of the competition will be announced on Oct.13 on the State Fair Facebook page.

Some of the fan-favorites coming back to compete this year include the Fried Peanut Butter, Jelly & Banana Sandwich from 2005, Buffalo Chicken in a Flapjack from 2011, and the Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce from 2018, just to name a few.

View the full list of previous winners and vote for your favorite here.

Organizers said the traditional Big Tex Choice Awards competition and fundraising event will return in 2021. In the meantime, people can still make a donation to the Big Tex Scholarship Program at BigTex.com/Donate.