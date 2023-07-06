Looking for starry skies? Take a drive to these Dark Sky Communities near San Antonio.

Becoming a Dark Sky Community is no easy feat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — As temperatures heat up, poolside activities remain the norm but if you're looking for a fun activity after sunset visit a Dark Sky Community near San Antonio where the stars at night are always big and bright!

The closest Dark Sky Community to the Alamo City is located in Blanco, Texas where they've held the title for over a year, but began the process back in 2007, according to the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) website.

The City of Blanco worked together with the Blanco Chamber of Commerce and Blanco County Friends of the Night Sky to become recognized as a place where protecting the night sky from light pollution is of high importance to these residents.

Becoming a Dark Sky Community is no easy feat. In fact, only 40 cities in the world have made the list. Lucky for us, Texas has a total of seven cities that are only a short drive from San Antonio to explore.

Certified IDA International Dark Sky Communities in Texas:

Blanco - 50 minutes

Fredericksburg - 1 hour and 11 minutes

Wimberly Valley - 1 hour and 13 minutes

Dripping Springs - 1 hour and 18 minutes

Bee Cave - 1 hour and 30 minutes

Horseshoe Bay - 1 hour and 30 minutes

Lakewood Village - 4 hours and 45 minutes

In order for cities to secure this title includes a rigorous application process and applicant checklist featuring certain restrictions placed on illuminated signs, curfew after 10 p.m. on some lighted surfaces, and installing timers to help prevent lights from staying on overnight.