Another Starbucks unionizes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Starbucks has voted unanimously to unionize becoming the fourth store in Texas to officially unionize, according to a press release.

The release says the Starbucks workers at Houston and St. Mary's Street won their union election in a 13-0 vote.

The store on 410 and Vance Jackson was the first Starbucks to unionize in San Antonio one week ago. The store was also the first to petition in Texas.

Starbucks workers at 295 stores across the country have filed to unionize with 160 stores winning their elections, according to More Perfect Union website.

Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ North America president who's been a prominent figure in the company's push against worker unionization, is leaving the company after 17 years, according to the Associated Press.