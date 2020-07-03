SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say a suspect who had multiple warrants was found dead after a standoff on the northwest side that lasted a few hours Friday afternoon.

According to San Antonio Police officials, the suspect – identified only by police as a young male – had hunkered down in an apartment complex on the 15000 block of Chase Hill Boulevard. Officers heard what sounded like gunfire when trying to gain entry into the apartment unit.

A SWAT team eventually arrived on the scene to assist, as well as police from Northside ISD and UTSA. After a few hours, authorities were able to enter the unit and "found the individual deceased."

Officers added that another individual was in the unit, but they don't believe it was a hostage situation and they were able to eventually leave the apartment.

SAPD says Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation.