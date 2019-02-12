SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department was in a standoff with a man for five hours in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

It started around 12:30 a.m. at the location on O'Connor Road near Interstate 35 on the city's northeast side.

Police said the man had a gun and barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, authorities told KENS 5 that the man took his own life. The medical examiner was reported to be on their way. The identity of the man has not been released to the public.