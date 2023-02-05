Standoff with SAPD ends peacefully after man surrenders, police say

The access road on I-35 at Rittiman remains closed as of 6 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation on the northeast side of town has ended peacefully after the man who was barricaded inside his car surrendered to SAPD.

Crews have had the access road of I-35 at Rittiman Road closed since just after 10 p.m. The closure runs all the way to George Beach near BAMC.

An officer on the scene tells us there was a possible wreck on I-35 near Manchester United Road. When police arrived at the scene, something caused SAPD to back off and call for help. There were also two armored SWAT trucks and several unmarked police units

Police used drones and loudspeakers to try and communicate with the man inside his car.

The man surrendered to police officers just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.

