SAN ANTONIO — A standoff is underway at a home on the city's southeast side.

San Antonio Police have a home on Anton Drive off of Goliad surrounded.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, someone called 9-1-1 claiming that a person at the home had a knife.

Officers are trying to talk with that person at this time.

No further details are available.