Standoff ends in Pleasanton after police say a man shot himself

PLEASANTON, Texas — A standoff ends in Pleasanton after police believe a man shot himself after a domestic dispute.

The incident took place at the Bonita Creek RV Park, about 30 miles south of San Antonio.

Witnesses told KENS 5 that a dispute took place between the man and his wife. The wife was apparently able to get out of the RV safely.

The owner of the RV park also confirmed with KENS 5 that this incident began around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Pleasanton Police Department said the standoff ended after no activity for several hours. Pleasanton Express posted a Facebook live stream of authorities confirming the incident:

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police entered the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.