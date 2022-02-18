Stamps honoring western wear to debut at SA Stock Show and Rodeo Friday

Postmaster Robert D. Carr, Jr., will dedicate the Western Wear Forever Stamps at the rodeo Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A new set of stamps with the U.S. Postal Service celebrating western wear will be dedicated at a special ceremony at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

The Western Wear stamp booklet features four designs illustrating iconic western wear staples including a cowboy hat, cowboy boots with spur, a western shirt, and a belt buckle with a longhorn head.

The stamp images also include some common western features like cacti, snakes, roses and stars.

Postmaster Robert D. Carr, Jr., will dedicate the Western Wear Forever Stamps at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Friday at 6 p.m. He will be joined by special guest Ryan Feerer, Western Wear Stamp Artist.