Water restrictions begin Tuesday | Here's what you can and can't do

SAWS customers will follow Stage 2 watering rules beginning April 20.

SAN ANTONIO — The above video is a story about SAWS reimbursing customers for expenses related to February's severe winter storm.

If you're a San Antonio Water System customer, get ready to throttle back your water usage. SAWS announced some new rules for its customers.

Stage 2 watering rules will start Tuesday, April 20, for all SAWS customers. That means you can watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose one time a week between 7-11 a.m. or p.m., based on last digit of your address.

Watering days stay the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1, however the hours during which watering is allowed are shortened. The allowed days are determined by the last number of your address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

There is no watering allowed on the weekends.

❗️CORRECTED: Stage 2 watering rules begin Tuesday, April 20, for SAWS customers.

💧Watering w/ sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose allowed 1x a week between 7-11 a.m. OR p.m. based on last digit of address. ⬇️

💧Hand watering allowed any time, any day pic.twitter.com/b5oWglB4s6 — 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐒 🧼+💧+🤲🏼 (@MySAWS) April 19, 2021

Hand watering is allowed any time, any day. For a complete look at Stage 2 watering rules, click here.

Due to a city ordinance, City Manager Erik Walsh in consultation with Robert Puente, President/CEO of SAWS, declared the Stage 2 rules because San Antonio has received less than 40% of normal rainfall since June 2020.

According to SAWS, the Edwards Aquifer 10-day average has dropped to 649.9 feet, triggering Stage 2 watering rules. Stage 2 begins whenever the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer drops to 650 feet or below.