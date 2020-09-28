Stage 1 watering restrictions to be lifted in San Antonio

SAWS says the recent rainfall raised the water level for the Edwards Aquifier above the 660 feet msl mark.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System is removing Stage 1 Water restrictions Tuesday that were put in place back in July.

City Manager Erik Walsh and SAWS President Robert R. Puente made the announcement Monday, saying that the Stage 1 restrictions would end effective Tuesday, September 29.

SAWS says the recent rainfall raised the water level for the Edwards Aquifier above the 660 feet msl mark and gave SAWS enough reason to advise the city to end the restrictions.

With the restrictions removed, SAWS says San Antonio will return to year-round watering rules.