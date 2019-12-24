SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two brothers led to a stabbing on the city's southeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive near South Side Lions Park.

Police said one of the men stabbed the other in the chest. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to put down the knife, so they tased him and took him into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.