Stabbing victim not cooperating with police

The 23-year-old man was found with a cut on his arm west of downtown late Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police don't have much to go on in the case of a man they found stabbed on the west side of town late Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Bronte around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officials arrived at the location, they found a 23-year-old man with a laceration on his arm.

Police say the victim isn't cooperating, but he did say that someone attacked him.

The victim was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.