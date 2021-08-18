x
Stabbing suspect drives off and hits gas line and causes evacuation at school, SAPD says

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed during an argument, police said.
SAN ANTONIO — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed during an argument, police said.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting on Burwood Lane, police said.

Police said an argument happened inside of a car when one of the men pulled out a knife and the other pulled out a gun. One of the men was stabbed in the arm, but police said they do not know if it was self-defense. 

The man that was stabbed ran for help and the other man drove across the street and hit a gas line which prompted an evacuation at a nearby school, police said. 

The driver returned and explained his story to police and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The gun was not fired but was recovered from the scene. This is all preliminary information and this situation is under investigation.  

