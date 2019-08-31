SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to a cutting on the north side to find a man had been stabbed in the lower back.

The incident took place around 10:45 p.m. Friday outside the U-Haul of Vance Jackson.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from an argument between two men over a property dispute. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, authorities said.

The victim ran to a house in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive to get help. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say whether the suspect was caught.