St. Patrick's Day event honors Irish defenders at the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO — An event at the Alamo will honor the Irish defenders who fought at the infamous Battle of the Alamo.

The 55th Annual Harp and Shamrock Wreath Laying ceremony features an historic plaque made of Irish Connemara stone that will be dedicated to the Irishmen who defended The Alamo.

The Harp and Shamrock Society of Texas, led by President Allison Mulvey, will conduct the wreath laying ceremony. Ireland’s Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD will be in attendance and will unveil the commemorative plaque. The Minister will be accompanied by Ireland’s Consul General in Austin, Robert Hull.