Man dies on west side in hit-and-run crash

Police said two drivers struck the man, who was believed to be in his 20s. He died at the scene near St. Mary's University.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died early Tuesday morning after being hit by two cars, police said. It happened at around midnight on the west side near St. Mary's University.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene at Culebra Road and North San Horacio Avenue. They found a man, who was believed to be his 20s, in the middle of the street.

Police said someone driving a Dodge pickup truck hit him and took off. Shortly after, another vehicle came along and hit him after he was down and that vehicle fled as well, investigators said. The man died at the scene.