St. Mary's raises $165 million in largest fundraising campaign

St. Mary's announced they passed their initial fundraising goal by $35 million.

SAN ANTONIO — St. Mary's University on Friday announced they surpassed their goal of $130 million in the Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign by $35 million --- raising a total of $165 million.

The university said they have received gifts, pledges and grants from nearly 11,500 alumni and friends of the university.

“With our campaign objectives reached and surpassed, it’s worth asking: Why was The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign so successful? Why did so many contribute in such a major way?” said President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “It’s about gratitude. Gratitude to the Marianists for establishing St. Mary’s with their charism of faith, service, family spirit and community and embedding it for these many decades within the fabric of the University.”\

The university said the campaign focused on three goals. Those goals were, in short, to promote a culture of excellence, deepening the university's Catholic and Marianist identity and preparing students for successful lives beyond college.

There were 11,494 donors total, 39 gave one million dollars or more, there were 94 newly endowed scholarships and $58.8 million is going toward scholarship funding, according to a breakdown of some of the stats.

“The St. Mary’s mission is there to provide access to an excellent education for everyone — not just one student, but all,” said Lynda Ellis (B.A.S. ’81), a University Trustee and campaign donor.