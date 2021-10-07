St. Mary Magdalen School on lockdown after threats made against church

The staff told the caller that the church was not open for prayer, but arrangements could be made. The caller then became belligerent and said he had a gun.

SAN ANTONIO — Officers responded to St. Mary Magdalen School in the 1700 block of Clower for a report of a threat Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department received a call about someone requesting entry inside of the church and demanding prayer, SAPD said.

The staff told the caller that the church was not open for prayer, but arrangements could be made. The caller then became belligerent and said he had a gun and started to make threats, SAPD said. The threats were made against the church, not the school.

SAPD said there was no sighting of a person with a gun since the conversation only took place on the telephone, but as a safety protocol, the school was placed on a lockdown.

Officers could be seen going inside the church with guns drawn shortly before noon Thursday.

St Mary Magdalen catholic school on lockdown. Officer with long guns going inside.#kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/BZla584jWp — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) October 7, 2021

More video from the scene. pic.twitter.com/i805zgTFLh — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) October 7, 2021

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody at this time but they are searching in the area.

KENS 5 has a crew on the scene.