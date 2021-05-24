St. Johns County school superintendent apologizes over altered yearbook photos

Forson also said there was nothing the yearbook sponsor teacher did to deserve any disciplinary action.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The superintendent of St. Johns County Schools is offering an apology after dozens of girls' school pictures were digitally altered in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook over dress code concerns.

Many of the students say their shirts were edited to cover up their chests and shoulders. But, several of them have also told First Coast News they were never told the outfits they wore on picture day were out of dress code compliance.

"Certainly it would never be our intent to embarrass or call out kids or to do something that doesn't treat them with great respect," St. Johns County Schools Superintendent Tim Forson said. "So, the first thing is to apologize for the way this has played out."

A spokesperson from St. Johns County Schools has said the choice to edit the photos was within the school district's policy, which states: "All images in ads and all individual student pictures must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted."

Forson said there was nothing the yearbook sponsor teacher did to deserve any disciplinary action.

Parents we spoke with say they were not notified the photos would be edited, and their students were never offered the opportunity for a re-take of their pictures. The school district did say the school is offering refunds to any parent who calls about the issue.

Students and parents say the edits are part of a larger dress code controversy in the county that disproportionately targets female students. Dozens of parents are reporting the same issue, and say this is sexualizing young girls.