'The difficult decision was made' | St. Gerard Catholic High School closing

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Catholic high school has announced that it is closing.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio sent a statement saying that St. Gerard Catholic High School on 521 South New Braunfels Avenue is closing its doors.

"The difficult decision was made to close St. Gerard Catholic High School prior to the 2022-2023 academic year. St. Gerard's has for some time been faced with the challenging reality of very low enrollment and concerns over having enough financial support to sustain operations of the school," the press release says.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio said there are currently 35 students with confirmed enrollment for the upcoming school year. "The Archdiocese has provided the school with large subsidies for operating expenses the past several years that were unsustainable."

The Department of Catholic Schools and the Archdiocese of San Antonio said they are committed to helping families transition to another Catholic high school if they desire, including possible financial aid for tuition at other Catholic high schools.