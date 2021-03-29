Spurs to offer merchandise in honor of the famous 'Coffee Gang'

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs is offering a new line of merchandise in celebration of the team's "Coffee Gang."
The Coffee Gang was started by San Antonio guard Patty Mills along with former Spurs players Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw and Tiago Splitter. The group was formed to explore local coffee shops while the team was out on the road. Current Spurs players have carried on the tradition.
The collection launches Thursday at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center and online at SpursFanShop.com at 7:30 p.m. as the Spurs take on the Atlanta Hawks. Other items will be available at the Spurs Fan Shop location at La Cantera beginning Friday, April 2 at 11 a.m.