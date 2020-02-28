SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are donating $120,000, with the support of Holt Family Foundation and Quality Urgent Care, to Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) programming in 40 San Antonio Independent School Districts schools.

The organization says they provide children and their families with the "inspiration, knowledge, and skills they need to achieve better health through better dietary habits."

The funding will be used to start the program in SAISD schools, intending to encourage students and their families to engage in healthy life choices, the press release says.

"We love our beautiful city and remain invested in the long-term health and wellness of our youth and their families. Our goal is to equip them with the knowledge and skills of food nutrition and healthy eating to set them up for lifelong success," said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director of Spurs Give.

Spurs Give funding will support CHEF programming in 40 SAISD elementary schools over the next two years – impacting over 12,000 students.

The nine-week program will utilize a curriculum featuring culturally relevant lessons and recipes designed to deliver nutrition knowledge, culinary literacy, and practical tools to empower San Antonians to cook confidently at home, the press release says.

"We are thrilled that our city’s beloved Spurs organization is committing funding to health and wellness issues and joining CHEF in this effort to get our young people excited about good nutrition and healthy food," said Suzanne Mead Feldmann, CEO of CHEF.

