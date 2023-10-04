Why some Spurs tickets have dropped by more than 50%, including the season opener

Fans should search carefully as some seats are no longer priced at the same rate since originally going on sale.

SAN ANTONIO — The time is now, Spurs fans, to score season-opener tickets at a much lower price than when you may have previously looked before turning away in resigned defeat.

Some seats are more than 50% cheaper compared to when they first went on sale in August. Many seats are are no longer marked at their usual prices when purchasing on Ticketmaster, but fans will need to do some price comparisons.

The cheapest tickets for the Oct. 25 season opener was originally priced at $145, but have since dropped to $60 as of Wednesday afternoon, thanks to some verified resale tickets found on Ticketmaster.

These nosebleed tickets, however, aren't always cheaper. Some tickets in the last row are priced at a wallet-tightening $393, more than double what they originally went on sale for. But if that's all you can find and really want to attend the official start of the Wembanyama era, jump down to near Section 120, where some tickets could be found for $427.

The reason behind these inconsistent prices can be chalked up to Ticketmaster's process of reselling unused tickets. The website says they allow buyers who can no longer attend an event able to set a price they choose; then Ticketmaster will take care of the rest.

The only way Ticketmaster doesn't allow tickets to resell is when an event organizer places restrictions. An event organizer can even place price restrictions when a ticket can't fall outside a minimum or maximum set, according to Ticketmaster's website.

For the best deals, Spurs fans will need to click through all those pesky seat bubbles, which takes time. But it could pay off with a deal, and potentially a great seat at what will be a historic Spurs game.

Just make sure to act fast: Prices on Ticketmaster are always subject to change.