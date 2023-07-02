Spurs-themed license plate ranks in top 3 customized plates in Texas

It constantly seems like San Antonio is getting snubbed one way or another. But, our Spurs fans aren't afraid to show their love for our team!

SAN ANTONIO — Texans love Black license plates, butterflies, rival universities and the San Antonio Spurs!

My Plates released the top-selling license plates for 2022 and the number one seller was the Classic Black plates. In fact, My Plates said that specific design has been a crowd-pleaser ever since the official launch in 2016.

Over 19,000 Classic Black designs were sold, which dates back to 1958 when a fully black Texas license plate was the default, the company's release said.

The Lone Star Black design came in second place, but is still the overall best-selling design since My Plates was created in 2008.

The third most-popular plate is the Carbon Fiber design that launched in 2017.

“Black and white plates are very popular in Texas. They look sleek, cool, and compliment every vehicle color,” said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.com.

Where does San Antonio rank on this list? Well, not only was it the only best-selling basketball team themed plate, but it ranked in the top three of Texas sports teams. The Spurs-themed plate ranked #3 just behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros.

Aggies, Longhorns and Red Raiders are also showing their school spirit through their plates as those were the top-three selling college-themed plates. LSU, OU and Bama were the top three selling plates for out of state universities.

As far as charity plates, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Monarch Butterfly, Bluebonnet and Whitetail Deer were the top three selling.