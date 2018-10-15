Death, taxes, and Spurs H-E-B commercials!

Every year, the Silver & Black and H-E-B team up for a batch of commercials starring Spurs favorites.

This year's commercials will debut during the regular season opener, which airs on KENS 5 at 7:30 PM. But the Spurs have released a teaser video to prep fans for the unveiling.

Watch the teaser below:

This year's commercials should feature some unfamiliar faces; last year, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, and Kawhi Leonard starred in the ads, but a wild offseason led to the departure of all four players.

Patty Mills and Lamarcus Aldridge reappear in this year's commercials, alongside Pau Gasol, Rudy Gay, and newcomer Demar Derozan.

